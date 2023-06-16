COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Madeleine-Camille “MC” Preuninger plays wheelchair tennis at the Junior Tennis Champions center in College Park, Maryland every week.

“With adaptive sports, why I love them so much,” Preuninger said. “You discover you can do more than you thought you could and that gives you the courage to do new things.”

Preuninger is in a wheelchair because of a spinal cord injury.

“It’s an incomplete injury, so I have some sensory and motor but not completely,” Preuninger said. “It definitely messes with a lot of other things too.”

Playing tennis at the JTCC, Preuninger doesn’t let her spinal injury slow her down.

“MC came to us about a couple years ago and she had some health complications but finally was able to get back on the court last fall,” JTCC head of wheelchair and adaptive tennis Gabby Hesse said. “Just fell in love with the sport and she’s playing every week this past year, and not only that, but she’s been volunteering with our junior program.”

On Wednesday, Preuninger, along with one of the junior tennis players she coaches, was in for a big surprise. Thanks to a $50 thousand grant from The Hartford, Preuninger and a youth wheelchair tennis player at the JTCC were surprised with custom adaptive wheelchairs for tennis.

“It validates that I’m an adaptive athlete and this is not just a little thing here or there, but I can pursue dreams with this,” Preuninger said. “With regular, with my day chair, the proportions are off, I can’t function, I can’t use my shoulders, it’s horrible. Being able to fit the right way, it means I can play better, I can play longer, I can get stronger in ways without injuring myself.”

The surprise was presented by two-time Paralympian and Wimbledon doubles wheelchair tennis champion Dana Mathewson.

“It means so much, I remember how much joy and excitement I felt when someone did the same thing for me years ago,” Mathewson said. “So to know that I’ve done that for them and to see them excited and overwhelmed, it’s amazing.”

With her new ride on the court, Preuninger is ready to keep inspiring others and make a positive change in the world.

“Knowing the power of adaptive sports, and it shows people that you can do things and that you’re not an invalid,” Preuninger said. “Disability isn’t a bad word, disability is fine, but disability does not equal an invalid… I want to help spread that around to other people.”