UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus lead the Lady Lions to a 69-57 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sunday.

Kapinus had 15 points, her third-straight game in double digits. With the win, Penn State snapped a three-game losing streak.

Senior guard Makenna Marissa had nine points, bringing her career total to 1,433. She passed Jen Bednarek (1977-1980) for 17th in program history.

The Lady Lions are off until Sunday, when they travel to Philadelphia to play Drexel at 2 P.M.