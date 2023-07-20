WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Harbor has several fun family-friendly events this summer including Kid’s Day on the Plaza.

It is a free event happening every Tuesday morning starting at 10:30 a.m. and running until the end of August.

“We want to stimulate their minds and get them as active as possible and this is one way we’re doing it,” said Keisha Nelson, Education & Outreach Manager Howard University Television.

Each week has a different theme, featuring puppet shows, meet and greets with local law enforcement agencies, and singing with the Prince George’s County Library.

The Capital Wheel’ also has a special kid’s day free ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Deborah Topcik, the Director of Marketing for National Harbor said it’s well known for the summer movies series on Sundays.

“Sundays at 6 p.m. is our family movies”, said Topcik. “They’re rated G or PG and good for a variety of ages.”

Topcik says the carousel is also a great deal, it is $7 per kid for unlimited rides and adults ride for free.