(KTLA) — This is real life, it isn’t just a fantasy: A Queen knighted by a King.

On Tuesday, King Charles III knighted Queen musician Brian May at Buckingham Palace.

He received the honor for his longtime charitable contributions and work in music.

His official title is now: Dr. Sir Brian Harold May, CBE.

May posted a photo of the ceremony to Instagram with the caption, “no words.”

In December, it was announced that the “Don’t Stop Me Now” rocker would be one of the 1,100 people celebrated on the King’s first New Year Honours list.

Shortly after, May took to social media to thank fans for their congratulations.

“I’m very thrilled and very touched by the love that’s come from you, and the support,” he said. “I will do my very best to be worthy.”

May performed at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. In 2002, he performed on the roof of Buckingham Palace at her Golden Jubilee.

In 2005, he actually met the queen at a reception alongside guitarists Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck.

Other rockstars that hold the prestigious honor are Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Tom Jones and Sir Ringo Starr.