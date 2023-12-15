UNIVERSITY PARK (NITTANY NATION) — New Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki didn’t grow up within 900 miles of University Park. But it didn’t make him less of a Penn State fan as a kid.

“My mom brings home a football helmet,” he remembers, “Sometime in the next year, I see, either on TV or in the paper that there’s a college football team that’s wearing that same helmet. It’s Penn State.”

From that day on Kotelnicki was a Penn State fan.

Fast forward years later and he arrived at his dream job.

“I played O-line, but I thought that I was Curtis Venus running around in the mid-90s, even though that certainly was not my future. Right?” he joked. “I’m sharing that story with you so you understand that I’m not taking this opportunity lightly. It’s a big time honor, you know, something that if you would ask me when I wanted to start coach college football, where I’d want to coach or where I want to be the offensive coordinator, I would have said this school.”

Andy Kotelnicki comes to Happy Valley after spending three seasons with Kansas. He’s been tied to Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold for over a decade, when he became the offensive coordinator for him at Wisconsin-Whitewater. After stops at Buffalo and Kansas he comes to Penn State.

Head coach James Franklin says that kind of commitment is attractive.

“I got a ton of respect for Kansas, and I got a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Leipold,” he said. “He didn’t need to leave that, right? So it forced a ton of dialog to make make sure it made sense for both parties. And fortunately, it did.”

It was apparent, almost immediately Friday, that the fit from a personality standpoint was there. Kotelnicki’s charisma shined through his more than 20-minute media session.

From an X’s and O’s perspective, he and coach Franklin feel strongly about the connection, too. Kotelnicki described his system as a multi-pro system with spread concepts, a pretty wide casting net that certainly catches how I’d describe the Nittany Lions look over the past decade.

“It wasn’t snap my fingers and show up. It wasn’t, Hey, do you want the job?” he said. “There was a long, and many dialogs, countless conversations about theory, philosophy, responsibilities, staff, okay. To make sure that it’s a good fit because we’ve said that we’re a lot alignment fit in the really the only way that you can ensure that you have those things is by spending time with one another and asking questions and hard questions in getting to know one another.”

Much like Manny Diaz did before the Outback Bowl, Kotelniki will sit back and observe the Nittany Lions in the coming weeks, using this time to learn the team’s scheme, terminology, and players, without needing to worry much about Ole Miss.