WASHINGTON, (DC News Now) — The DMV is home to a plethora of different coffee shops and cafés.

Looking for a decadent pastry, a matcha latte or just a warm cup of joe? You may want to settle the craving by visiting one of these highly rated cafés we found through Google reviews.

This coffeehouse, located in Northeast D.C., opened its doors in 2006 and has been serving its customers ever since, according to the shop’s site. Ebenezers’ menu ranges from sandwiches and pastries to prepared beverages, tea, caffeinated and noncaffeinated drinks.

Open seven days a week, this Indonesian-inspired café in Northwest D.C. boasts menu items from matcha mango drinks to empanadas and packaged coffee beans for customers to grind at home. Customers said they enjoy the ambience, friendly staff and unique menu options.

Known as “TCB” to its customers, The Coffee Bar boasts two locations in Northwest D.C. and has been “caffeinating the Capital” since 2012, according to its website. The café has plentiful seating and a great atmosphere with delicious blends of coffee, according to customers.

This family-owned, small batch roastery charms coffee enthusiasts with an enormous variety of different blends. Customers said they enjoy the “top notch quality” of the coffee beans and the various selection of pastries. Zeke’s Coffee has locations in D.C. and Maryland.

With locations in Silver Spring and Wheaton, Md., this coffeehouse serves its customers with a variety of breakfast items and coffee choices. Customers praise the “kind and hospitable” staff, cozy environment and delicious menu items.

The coffeehouse, located in D.C. and Alexandria, Va. features a large variety of caffeinated beverages, fresh assortment of pastries and packaged coffee beans to roast at home. One customer describes the café as the “perfect place to start sampling gourmet coffees and new brewing techniques.”

The “CWJ” is located in Arlington, Va. and serves customers handcrafted caffeinated beverages, pastries and classic breakfast items. Customers can purchase coffee beans and merchandise to show their love for the coffeehouse.

This bakery, coffee bar and eatery is located in Arlington, Va. and is open daily. Its menu consists of classic sweet and savory breakfast and lunch options, pastries, caffeinated and noncaffeinated drinks, along with beer, wine and cocktails. Customers rave about their delicious food, great portions and their fun, “cafeteria-style” atmosphere.

This café is located in Vienna, Va. and is a “specialty coffee shop and artisan roastery,” according to its website. Customers praise the café for its good prices, quick service, tasty foods and the quaint and spacious environment.

Rare Bird’s specialty coffee shop in Falls Church, Va. serves its customers a wide variety of tea, coffee and espresso options, sandwiches, and handful of bakery treats. Rare Bird also offers classes for coffee enthusiasts interested in learning how to brew, roast and create latte art. Customers applaud the good quality of the coffee and say it’s a great place to meet friends or study and do work.