(DC News Now) — If you’re looking to add something extra to your Fourth of July celebration (or any celebration, for that matter) in the form of fireworks, it’s important to know what laws apply to you, especially if you’re looking into an at-home fireworks display.

Below are fireworks laws for D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Washington, D.C.

In D.C., you’re not allowed to have firecrackers or fireworks that explode. You also are not allowed to have any fireworks that move after they are placed and lit.

Some examples of what are illegal in D.C. are:

Cherry bombs

Roman candles

Floral shells

Artillery shells

Bottle rockets

Parachutes

Buzzbombs

Some examples of what are legal in D.C. are:

Sparklers that are under 20 inches long

Torches

Toy paper caps

Officials said that D.C. residents only should buy fireworks from licensed vendors.

If you use illegal fireworks or have some in your possession, you could be charged a fine of up to $1,000. D.C. officials said that you also may be arrested and prosecuted.

You can find a full list of what is allowed and what is illegal from the Metropolitan Police Department here. The document also gives safety guidelines to follow while using any fireworks.

Maryland

If you want to use fireworks at your home in Maryland, you need to get a permit from the State Fire Marshal. If you do not have a permit and proper insurance, setting off fireworks is illegal.

The following are legal in most of Maryland, although there are cities and counties that are exceptions:

Gold-labeled sparklers

Ground-based sparklers

Novelty items (like party poppers, snap pops and snakes)

In Baltimore City and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, fireworks of all kinds are illegal.

Montgomery County said that the only exceptions are snap-and-pop noise makers, snakes and party poppers.

In Ocean City and Harford and Howard counties, ground-based sparklers are illegal.

Virginia

Any fireworks that rise into the air, explode, travel along the ground or emit projectiles are illegal in all of Virginia.

According to the Arlington County Fire Department, illegal fireworks include:

Fireworks that explode, emit flames or sparks to a distance greater than 12 feet, have a burning fuse less than one and one half (1.5) inches long with a burning rate of less than 4 seconds which emit projectiles.

Fireworks that explode in any form, such as firecrackers, mortars and cherry bombs.

Fireworks that leave the ground or rise in the air (other than a fountain), such as bottle rockets, mortars or roman candles.

Virginia vendors are able to sell fireworks with a permit. These permits only are valid between June 1 and July 15. You can find a list of all legal fireworks in Virginia for 2023 here.

According to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, these consumer fireworks are legal to have and use on private property. This includes sparklers and ground-based fountains.

If officials find a person with unapproved fireworks in their possession, the fireworks will be confiscated. The person could be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor and face a maximum of a $2,500 fine and/or one year in jail.

Regardless of the type, fireworks never are allowed on federal land.

Planning on using legal fireworks?

Now that you know what fireworks are legal in your state, there are safety guidelines that you should follow whenever using fireworks:

Keep everyone at least 25 feet away from fireworks;

Keep a bucket of water nearby as well as a water hose and/or fire extinguisher;

Make sure fireworks are outdoors on a flat surface and far away from any buildings or anything that might catch fire — avoid fields and instead opt to light them in driveways, parking lots and similar areas;

Only light one firework at a time;

Keep children away from fireworks;

Do not try to re-light any dud fireworks; and

Follow proper disposal for all fireworks, including duds. “Used fireworks should be placed in a metal container, soaked with water, and allowed to cool overnight in a location that is at least 15 feet. away from any building or structure. Re-check the container in the morning to ensure nothing is smoldering, then properly dispose of the wet materials,” via Loudoun County Fire and Rescue .



You can find more pointers from the Virginia Department of Forestry.