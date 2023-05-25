WASHINGTON, (DC News Now) — Looking for your next burger spot in the District?

Whether you’re looking for plant-based or chicken, or if you go hardcore for a beef burger, there’s no shortage of choices in D.C. Here are some of the best burger places we found based on Google reviews.

This restaurant tells you to “roll up your sleeves” and dig into its Northwest D.C. location. Hop on the Metro and grab a burger with hand-cut fries and a boozy milkshake for lunch or dinner. Customers rave about the friendly staff, top-notch experience and delicious burgers.

Offering the “highest quality of natural and organic products,” this Northwest D.C. location is ready to serve you seven days a week. These “phenomenal sliders” won’t disappoint, according to one customer. Drop in for the sliders and hand-spun milkshakes. If you’re looking for something lighter, the restaurant offers refreshing salad bowls.

Looking for a vegan burger? Stop by one of PLNT Burger’s various D.C. locations to enjoy a plant-based and kosher burger. Customers are calling this joint a “vegan treat” and the “best vegan fast food” place around.

“Burgers, booze, nothing to lose,” is the motto here. With an array of different appetizers and eccentric burger options, the Runaway has you covered. A customer says the establishment has one of the “top three best burgers in DC.”

With multiple locations in D.C., this burger business strives to use ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients and support vendors growing or producing in proximity to the District. One reviewer says Lucky Buns is “always on point.”