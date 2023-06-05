WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Don’t let Father’s Day sneak up on you. With June 18 right around the corner, treat the fathers or father figures in your lives with a meal they won’t forget.

Check out some of these restaurants in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that customers love, according to Google reviews.

Enjoy a delicious meal while looking out at Washington Harbour in Georgetown for Father’s Day. This restaurant has it all — from sushi and burgers to tacos. Customers can’t get enough of the restaurant’s plentiful options, creative foods and beautiful environment.

Open 365 days a year, this spot has several locations in D.C., Virginia (like Tysons Corner and Reston) and Montgomery County, Md. The menu ranges from homemade pasta, various seafood dishes, a few vegetarian options and more. Customers’ reviews raved about the “eclectic wide-ranging menu” and incredible service.

Check out this modern French restaurant with a little bit of an American twist, located in Georgetown. Customers said Brasserie Liberté is “very classy” and has an “incredible atmosphere.” Pop in to try the restaurant’s cheese menu or indulge in a dinner tray that serves five to seven people.

Family-owned and operated, this Arlington, Va. restaurant is open daily. Choose from a variety of pasta, wood-oven pizzas and more to share with the table. Customers said Liberty Tavern has attentive service, great portions and “fantastic food.”

Looking for Creole and Cajun foods for Dad? Look no further — located in Alexandria, Va., RT’s offers customers a multitude of seafood options. One customer said that RT’s has “quick and friendly service” and a “great” selection of Cajun and Creole classics.

Located in Herndon, Va., this Italian restaurant serves up high-quality food and has an extensive wine selection, according to some customers. The restaurant is open daily and serves a variety of seafood dishes, pastas and more.

Is Dad craving some hearty tacos and quesadillas? Casa Oaxaca, located in Bethesda, Md., serves up enchiladas, fajitas and more. One customer raved about the restaurant’s great food, prices and excellent customer service.

This Greek eatery, located in Rockville, Md., has a plethora of choices — from small plates to seafood, kebabs, some vegetarian options and more. Customers said that they can’t get enough of fresh and delicious foods and lively atmosphere.