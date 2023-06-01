WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dreaming of a sugary confection? Whether you’re looking to celebrate National Doughnut Day on June 1 or you’re looking to satisfy your craving any other time of year, you can visit one of these shops in the DMV to get that sweet treat fix.

Customers are raving about these doughnut shops in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland, according to Google reviews.

From Bavarian cream fillings to éclairs, Krumpe’s in Hagerstown, Md. has you covered. Customers say these treats are the perfect size and are always fresh.

Along with donuts, this Silver Springs pastry shop serves customers a variety of cakes, pies, danishes, and more. One Customer says this small family-owned bakery is “beyond the best.”

This La Plata, Md. donut shop offers donuts of all kinds to its customers. Sweet, savory Malasadas or vegan options are right at your fingertips. Customers say there are tons of “tempting” options that are “so sweet, fresh, and delicious.”

With locations in Centreville, Manassas, and Lorton, Texas Donuts serves a variety of donuts along with a selection of breakfast items and more. Customers say they love the good prices and the “Texas-sized” donuts.

Ever dreamt of this combination? If you did then Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, located in D.C. and in Falls Church, Va., will be your new go-to donut spot. Pair a classic glazed or maple bacon donut with its breakfast, lunch, or dinner options. Visit Astro’s if “you’re looking for an actual flavored donut,” one customer said,

With locations throughout the District, these donuts do not disappoint according to some customers. District Doughnuts offers a wide variety of options ranging from brown butter to blueberry cream and gluten-free options on Fridays.

This 100% vegan donut joint, located in D.C., is ready to serve its customers. Open seven days a week, Donut Run offers unique plant-based donuts for all. Customers say these are the “best-tasting donuts.”