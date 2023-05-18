WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — October Moon Branding is a minority women-owned company that aims to help women kick off entrepreneurship.

Tona Michelle and Dawn Fowlkes are step-sisters with a passion for empowering women-led small businesses in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries.

Tired of seeing these businesses underrepresented and underserved by traditional branding firms, they saw the need to create a new kind of agency, one that truly understands the unique needs of these minority female entrepreneurs.

During a studio interview with DC News Now they discussed the importance of preventing burnout.