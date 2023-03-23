WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — National Cocktail Day is on March 24, and some are getting ready to celebrate.

Beverage Director Joseph Grimshaw works at St. James, which is a modern Caribbean restaurant located on 14th street that celebrates the culture and diversity of the Caribbean.

Ahead of National Cocktail Day, Grimshaw shared some of the restaurant’s cocktails. The drink is a rum-forward and features rum from small family producers across the Caribbean. It also showcases flavors specific to the region like sorrel, spicy peppers, citrus, passionfruit, soursop, and other tropical fruits.

The bar program is rounded off with a small selection of beer and wine.

St. James was recently included in the Michelin Guide for Washington DC. The store is located at 2017 14th St. NW. You can find it on Instagram.