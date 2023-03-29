WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Family-owned South Mountain Creamery has come out with some Cherry Blossom-flavored ice cream for spring.

Spring is here and the warmer weather means you may want to cool down with some ice cream.

Lauren Harshman from South Mountain Creamery stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about how they’re putting a seasonal twist on the sweet treat by creating cherry blossom-flavored ice cream.

South Mountain Creamery has been operating its family-owned wholesale and home-delivery dairy operation for over 20 years.

Their website boasts that they are non-GMO, Grass-fed, and Farmer-owned.