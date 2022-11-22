WASHINGTON (DC News Nows) — Many Americans suffer from chronic pain and as some struggle to find relief, they may turn to chiropractic treatments.

Dr. Reza Eftekhar is one of the health care professionals in the DMV who is ready to help.

Eftekhar started his alternative practice in 2014 out of a small space. His popularity on social media helped that practice grow to include multiple locations, including one in Atlanta. Currently, Reza is an adjunct assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at The George Washington University Medical School. He is a former clinical faculty member at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

If you’re not familiar with chiropractic treatments, they involve noninvasive spinal and joint adjustments to unblock the flow of energy and blood to the nervous system. Nutritional counseling and stress management often are part of treatment. Many people use chiropractic adjustments in conjunction with conventional medicine.

