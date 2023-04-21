WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two top prosecutors representing parts of the DMV added their names to the list of officials who want a recall of used Hyundai and Kia models that were sold over the course of 11 years. It comes in the midst of an alarming uptick of carjackings and thefts sweep the nation.

D.C.’s Brian Schwalb and Maryland’s Anthony Brown are among 18 attorneys general who signed a letter, asking the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration to recall vehicle models that are easy to steal.

Certain models don’t have anti-theft “engine immobilizers,” and the group of prosecutors want Kia and Hyundai models from 2011 to 2022 recalled because of it.

D.C. carjackings were up 300% in the past week, compared to the same week last year, according to city crime data.

There were 24 incidents this week, and there have been 148 so far this year, according to the data. That number for 2023 represents a 21% increase compared to 2022.

In Prince George’s County, Md., there have been more than 2,500 vehicles stolen this year, according to crime statistics as of Thursday, April 20.

“This is a national issue and it’s a real public safety issue, and it’s one that’s also hitting hard in the District,” said Adam Teitelbaum, who serves as the Director of the D.C. Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office.

“These vehicles are being stolen but they’re also being used in other crimes. They’re being used for joyrides and reckless driving, and that’s an issue that we need to address, and through this letter we’re trying to accomplish that goal,” Teitelbaum told DC News Now Thursday.

If the NHTSA issues a recall, consumers will get replacements or items serviced at no cost, based on precedent.

In a statement sent to DC News Now Friday, a spokesperson for the NHTSA did not specify whether it would issue a recall in response to the prosecutors’ letter, saying: “NHTSA has repeatedly met with Hyundai and Kia to discuss the causes contributing to the theft vulnerability, review the scope of differing software and hardware in the affected models, and receive regular updates on the companies’ action plans. NHTSA will continue to monitor this issue, spread awareness of further updates to local authorities, and lend its expertise in efforts to strengthen motor vehicle safety.”

A list of all vehicle recalls can be found online.