WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Registration for summer camp with DC Parks and Rec is now underway.

There are some big changes that parents need to know about if they want to sign their child up.

Seth Shapiro, Chief of Program Operations, DC Department of Parks and Recreation, stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about everything people need to know.

Parents should be aware of the following timeline for entry. Visit their website for more info.

March 13 – Summer Camp Lottery Opens

April 5 – Summer Camp Lottery Closes

April 18 – Notification via Email of Lottery Selection