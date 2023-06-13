MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Many people will be surprised to know that the day to celebrate Dad was spawned from a mining tragedy in West Virginia.

On the morning of December 6, 1907, an explosion ripped through mines No. 6 and No. 8 of the Fairmont Coal Company. The blast killed nearly everyone in the mines, and the few that were rescued later died of their injuries. Considered one of the worst mining disasters in American history, 360 miners lost their lives that day, 250 of them were fathers, and 1000 children mourned their losses.

On July 5, 1908, one little girl, Grace Golden Clayton, convinced her pastor to honor fathers in a special service at Williams Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church.

The holiday remained a regional celebration until Sonora Smart Dodd threw herself behind the idea. She was inspired by Anna Jarvis, a West Virginian who founded Mother’s Day.

It was in 1966 that it was proclaimed a national holiday by President Lyndon B. Johnson, and made a permanent holiday by President Richard Nixon in 1972.