(WJW) – If one cup of your favorite Starbucks beverage just isn’t enough, perhaps you need a refill?

Better yet, how about a free refill?

It turns out free refills are a thing at Starbucks, but you have to play by the rules.

The pro-tip has been brought to light thanks to social media and verified on the Starbucks customer service website.

According to Starbucks, there are three rules that must be followed to get free refills.

Free refills can only be applied at participating stores. Customers have to be in the store and stay there in order to get a new drink. So they are unable to leave and then come back. Refills are also not available at the drive-thru. Customers have to be signed up for the Starbucks rewards program to participate. Customers without a registered account may purchase a refill at a reduced price, according to Starbucks.

Refills do not apply to specialty drinks but do apply to the basics: Hot, iced coffee or cold brew, and tea (hot or iced.)

Social media content producer, PeachieMariam, explained in her post that has now gone viral that refills are available at both Target and regular Starbucks locations.

“So you can go to Target, get a regular drink when you get in, go shopping, come back before you leave, and get a free refill. Or you can go to a regular Starbucks, get a drink, study for like an hour or two and then get a refill before you leave again,” said PeachieMariam in the video.