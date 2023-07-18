WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuesday is National Sour Candy Day, and DC News Now took a look on Google to highlight local DMV candy stores to get your sour (or sweet) fix for the day.

Washington, D.C.

The Capital Candy Jar – 201 15th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

The Capital Candy Jar sells a vast array of treats, from sour gummi candy and licorice to chocolate-covered pretzels and truffles. Though a great option to fulfill your National Sour Candy Day dreams, you can find D.C.-themed treats and sweets for any of your other candy cravings.

Chocolate Chocolate – 1130 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20036

Chocolate Chocolate has been a family-owned and operated D.C. staple for over 39 years. Among their extensive inventory, they sell European and gourmet chocolates and chocolate D.C. monuments. Though their specialty is chocolate (hence, the name), they also sell jelly beans, licorice, gummy bears and Swedish fish.

Virginia

Rocket Fizz – 1721 Centre Plaza Alexandria, VA 22302

Located in the west end of Alexandria, Rocket Fizz is a family-owned nostalgic candy store stocked with unique candies, sodas and novelty gifts. This store is a great option for sour candies that you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. Wash down their Sour Fun Dip or Tart n Tinys Candy with a bottle of Rocket Fizz Shirley Temple (in a glass bottle).

Why Not Candy – 6500 Springfield Mall Springfield, VA 22150

If you find yourself shopping on National Sour Candy Day (or any other day), swing into Why Not Candy for a quick energy boost. They sell a variety of natural, organic and sugar-free candies and chocolates to choose from.

Maryland

Rheb’s Candy – 3352 Wilkens Ave Baltimore, MD 21229

Opening in 1917, Rheb’s Candies is now in its fourth generation of candy making. Rheb’s stock consists mostly of chocolate and sells truffles, chocolate-covered fruit and chocolate-shaped crabs.

Velati’s – 8408 Georgia Ave., Suite B Silver Spring, MD2910

Velati’s has been making hand-crafted caramels since 1866 with locally-sourced ingredients. If you’re looking for something sweet, browse their bite-sized truffles, toffees and chewy caramels.