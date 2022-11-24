WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — While a lot of people were prepping their holiday meals, getting birds ready or into ovens, blending ingredients for those sides that could be meals, themselves, many public safety and emergency workers were busy ensuring Thanksgiving Day was a time of celebration for many in their communities.

Members of Engine and Ambulance 15, Rescue Squad 3, Battalion 3, and EMS 3 from DC Fire and EMS’ Anacostia firehouse kept their annual tradition of delivering Thanksgiving holiday meal fixings to a family in their neighborhood.

In a similar way, people with the DC Fire and EMS Fire Prevention Division armed themselves with goodies as they visited a home, dropping off everything from rolls to chocolate cake for a family to enjoy. While there, they heard the familiar chirp of a smoke detector with a failing battery. As DC Fire and EMS tweeted, that “meant it was time to get to work.”

One member of the group took time to install an new smoke detector for the family, and DC Fire and EMS took time to remind everyone to check their own smoke alarms with the help of one of the family members.

Prince George’s County Police Department’s Hyattsville, Division I Community Engagement Team spent time helping to feed about 1,200 families on Thanksgiving. The turkey-filled tables and boxes of food lined the streets for an event that featured music and a visit from Santa Claus. In addition to providing food, officers handed out clothing to people.

Officers with the Arlington County Police Department had turkey on their minds, too, in the form of the Arlington Turkey Trot and at least two participants who came dressed as turkeys. It was the 17th year for the event. The police department tweeted its thanks to the runners (including the turkeys), wishing everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving.