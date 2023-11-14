WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The short answer is yes.

Many veteran car owners will know this all too well, but for the new car owners, that spooky red light you’re seeing means it’s time to top up your tires.

Quick science lesson: Temperature is governed by the relative speed of molecules, when it’s hot, the molecules spread out and move fast, when it’s cold, they slow down and huddle together. Kind of like you do when you’re cold.

The result: the air contained within things like basketballs, and car tires, compresses in the cold air.

You lose roughly 1-2 PSI (pounds per square inch) of pressure for every 10℉ of temperature change. In winter, this can quickly rack up to 4-6 PSI.

Now I know what you’re thinking, ‘If the pressure is just going to bounce back, do I really need to go fill my tires?’ and secondarily ‘If I do fill my tires, will they explode when it gets warm again?!?’

To answer the first question: yes you do.

According to Firestone Auto Care, low tire pressure can lead to increased stopping time, lower fuel economy, and decreased tire lifespan. The first point is especially important during the winter months when roads can be wet or even icy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To answer the second question: It sort of depends.

According to automotive journalist Jason Scott, your tires are rated for a range of pressures relative to daily use. The temperature in your tires doesn’t stay the same all day, they heat up just from driving, due to friction with the road itself, and just from being in sunlight. Consequently, the manufacturer has designed them to withstand a reasonable change in pressure throughout the day.

Your tires have a standard cold pressure rating which should be listed on the side of the tire. It should be molded into the sidewall.

Ultimately the best practice would be to keep a pressure gauge in your vehicle and be diligent about your tire pressure, expect to inflate them in winter, and potentially deflate them slightly in summer.

Consult your owner’s manual for information relevant to your specific make and model.

If you’ve never had to adjust the pressure in your tires before, visit your local gas station. Most gas stations have an air pumping station, many are even free to use. If you’re unsure what to do, first consult your owner’s manual. If you still feel unsure, speak to an attendant at the gas station, there’s a strong chance they have been trained on the proper use of the machine.