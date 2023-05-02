WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The first week of May is Dog Anxiety Awareness Week. It is a time to recognize the well-being of your furry friend.

The difference between the occasional fear in your dog and full-blown anxiety can be subtle. The good news is, there are ways to spot anxiety and to help your dog.

JP Mendoza, from JP’s Dog Fulfillment and Training, talked about how we can reduce anxiety in our dogs and what we can do to help them.

Create a structured daily routine that includes times for physical exercise, mentally stimulating activities, activities that mimic work, and play.

Make sure there are set times when your dog is comfortable by themselves, relaxing and decompressing.

Set spatial boundaries, don’t give constant affection, and don’t allow your dog to follow you around the house.

If you work long hours, hire a trainer or a dog walker to fulfill your dog

Look for a structured daycare facility in your area