WASHINGTON — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and we’ve compiled a list of resources, including shelters and emergency services, for survivors in the DMV. When viewing these resources, please ensure you are in a safe place to do so.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at (800) 799-7233.

Washington, D.C.

House of Ruth:

House of Ruth is a nonprofit organization that provides a 24-hour hotline, shelter, and counseling for women and children dealing with domestic violence, homelessness, mental illness, substance abuse, and recent incarceration.

For general inquiries, you can call (202) 667-7001. For intake, you can call (202) 597-5846.

My Sister’s Place:

My Sister’s Place provides shelters to support and empower survivors of domestic violence and their children while providing leadership and education to build a supportive community.

They have a 24-hour hotline through the DC Victim Hotline at (844) 443-5732.

To learn about specific programs and services, you can call (202) 540-1064.

OVSJG Address Confidentiality Program (ACP):

ACP is administered by the Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants (OVSJG) and provides a legal substitute address to D.C. residents wanting to maintain the confidentiality of their actual address. Residents who fear for their safety can use this program to shield their street addresses from public records.

DC Coalition Against Domestic Violence (DCCADV):

DCCADV is a federally-recognized statewide coalition of domestic violence programs, organizations, and individuals organized to eliminate domestic violence in D.C. For survivors, they make referrals to services providing case management, counseling, housing, legal services, medical services, and services for children.

For more information, you can call (202) 299-1181.

DAWN:

DAWN aims to reduce and eliminate domestic and sexual abuse in D.C.’s deaf communities. They provide referrals to resources, case management, counseling, and support groups, among others.

For more information, you can call (202) 559-5366 or fill out their contact form.

Maryland

The Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence (MNADV):

MNADV is a state domestic violence coalition that brings together victim service providers, allied professionals, and concerned individuals in order to reduce intimate partner and family violence. They provide resources for survivors looking for legal assistance, referrals to local services, and tips for those seeking help.

Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence (MSCFV):

According to its mission statement, MSCFV aims to create healthy opportunities for people to break the cycle of domestic violence through intervention and prevention by providing shelter, counseling, services, and advocacy for both victims and abusers.

They have a 24/7 hotline at (800) 927-4673, as well as a daily chat with an advocate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

HopeWorks – Howard County:

HopeWorks’s mission is to support and advocate for people in Howard County affected by sexual and intimate partner violence. They host workshops, trainings, and events to engage the community in creating change.

They have a 24-hour hotline at (410) 997-2272.

Virginia

Virginia Domestic Violence/Sexual Assualt Hotline: (800) 838-4753

Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC):

Located in Fairfax County, DVAC is a comprehensive service center that provides information and support services for victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking, and human sex trafficking. Services include help with safety planning, crisis intervention, short-term case management, and more.

For more information, you can call (703) 246-4573.

Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance:

The Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance provides resources and tools to address the root causes of violence. Their site has an interactive map where survivors can find local domestic violence agencies.

They have a 24/7 hotline you can call at (800) 838-8238 or text at (804) 793-9999.

Doorways:

Based in Arlington, Doorways has accredited domestic and sexual violence programs to provide supportive and educational services. Services include a 24-hour hotline, court advocacy, and shelters.

You can call their 24/7 hotline at (703) 237-0881.