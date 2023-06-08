WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some people are getting creative with how they’re protecting themselves amid the smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

One of their strategies is using the Dyson Zone, a product which serves as headphones and an air purifier.

Colin Rocker, who has more than 70,000 followers on TikTok, received it as a gift a few months ago. He lives in New York City.

(Colin Rocker)

Dyson announced the Zone late last year. It became more popular in the U.S. in the spring.

The price tag is about $1000, and it comes with its pros and cons.

“Yesterday we definitely had a lot of yellow, brown and orange in the sky. It was pretty tough to see. Even in the office where I was, I was coughing quite a bit, just trying to navigate around the office,” said Rocker.

Rocker said the device isn’t perfect, but it’s a start.

“I would say it does an excellent job of providing air to around your mouth area. Again, it’s not a mask, There’s no suction or seal around it, and so it doesn’t, again, solve all of your problems. But I will say that if you take a big enough breath, you know, you’re definitely getting some of that dust in, so certainly maybe a wider face piece,” he said.

According to other reviews online, the headphones’ app, which is meant to gauge air quality, isn’t always accurate.