VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Autumn Yates, the creator of the Instagram account Young Virginians says her family started exploring the state parks during the pandemic as a way to get outside and enjoy time together.

“I had written about it on social media and a friend said you should try and do Trail Quest,” said Yates.

Trail Quest is a state park program that encourages people to visit all 42 of the State Parks.

Yates says once you visit a State Park you log your visit on the website then you get a special pin in the mail.

“You get a pin for every few parks you visit. You get one for your first as a motivational tool, then you get one for your 5th, 10th, 20th,” said Yates. “Then once you visit all of them they have a little ceremony when you get your final pin and a certificate at the park of your choice.”

Yates and her family just visited their 20th State Park. She said participating in Trail Quest has taken them all over the state.

“It’s been a special bonding opportunity for me and the kids. I’m just really grateful that I discovered it because there are so many unique parts of the state I don’t know that I would have known about, let alone visited had I not been researching state parks to visit,” said Yates.