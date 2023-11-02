WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Zoe Johnson, the creator of Virginia Adventure Family started her social media account as a covid hobby.

“Life is hard enough as a parent. Being an additional resource is my goal,” said Johnson.

On her Instagram account, Jonson features family-friendly events across Northern Virginia, DC, and Maryland.

If I am putting a lot of work into finding activities and things to do for my kids and family that we enjoy there are probably other people who are trying to do the same things,” said Johnson.

Johnson said one of her favorite free activities to do with her family is visiting the Udvar-Hazy Center.

“It’s actually a huge hanger next to Dulles Airport,’ Said Johnson. “You can go see a huge array of airplanes.. more than just airplanes.. aircrafts!”

Johnson says her family enjoys watching the planes come and go from Dulles. And her kids also love the storytime. Parking is $15, but if you go after 4 p.m. it is free.

She said her family also enjoys the Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Annandale.

“It’s more than just a nature center, it is a whole park,” said Johnson. “It’s got indoor features with animals, a lot of activities for little kids.”