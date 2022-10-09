WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There are a lot of things going on in October. Many people focus on the Halloween festivities as the holiday approaches. In terms of “months,” people largely recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

There’s one week of the month that’s all about teaching us how to stay safe if we ever encounter a fire. This year, National Fire Prevention Week starts on Oct. 9. It’s the awareness campaign’s 100th anniversary, and the theme for it is: “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

Fire Prevention Week theme. Photo courtesy of the National Fire Protection Association

The U.S. Fire Administration said that as the start of the fire prevention week approached, news outlets had reported 1,670 home fire deaths since the beginning of 2022.

Based on data from 2020, people in Washington D.C., Virginia, and West Virginia were at greater risk of dying in a fire than people in the rest of the country.

The leading causes of home fires in the U.S. come from cooking, heating, and electrical malfunctions.

In the DMV, smoke alarms are required in homes, and fire officials recommend checking battery-operated alarms regularly. Sprinklers are recommended, especially when you consider they could give you more time to escape a fire. The National Fire Protection Association says some fires could leave people with as little as two minutes to get out of their homes.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) is encouraging people to take a few minutes to participate in National Fire Prevention Week. It launched its “Take 10 on 10/10” campaign.

“Take 10 minutes to check your smoke alarms. Have an exit plan, and check your emergency kit on October 10,” said Pete Piringer with MCFRS.

Emergency kits should be prepared in sturdy bags (such as a duffel or suitcase) with enough supplies, including non-perishable foods, clothes, and water, to last you at least three days.

Fire officials recommend that you never use candles as alternate light sources. Instead, stock up on flashlights and batteries in case of a power outage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you’re enjoying the outdoors, it’s important to be vigilant there, too. To help prevent wildfires, pour water or sand over campfires, then stir to make sure they’re out completely. The U.S. Fire Administration says 90% of wildfires in the U.S. are caused by people.

Fire departments in the DMV planned to hold demonstrations and open houses throughout National Fire Prevention Week and October, as a whole.