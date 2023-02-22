MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — According to a WalletHub article, some of the U.S cities with the biggest melting pots are right here in the DMV.

On Wednesday, the company released its 2023 Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S., with some places in Maryland making it to the top of the list.

Germantown came in at #1, beating out more than 500 cities. According to WalletHub, the city had an Ethnic Diversity score of 73.28. Gaithersburg ranked #3 with an Ethnic Diversity Score of 72.59.

Silver Spring, Gaithersburg, and Germantown all outranked New York, which came in at #5.

Following Gaithersburg was Silver Spring at #4 with an Ethnic Diversity Score of 70. Just behind Silver Spring was Rockville at #8 with an Ethnic Diversity Score of 68.71.

Other parts of the DMV also made the list, although they didn’t place in the top 10:

Alexandria, Va., #48; Ethnic Diversity Score of 62.9

Arlington, Va.,#77; Ethnic Diversity Score of 58.85

Frederick, Md., #90; Ethnic Diversity Score of 56.86

Washington, D.C., #97; Ethnic Diversity Score of 56

WalletHub said in putting together its snapshot of the country’s cultural profile, it looked at race and ethnicity, language, and birthplace.