WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you plan to drink as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration, Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) said its Cinco de Mayo SoberRide® program would be up and running to help make sure people get home safely.

The program, which covers Lyft rides for people, will begin operating at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5. It will be available to people throughout the D.C. area until 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

In addition to helping people who’ve been drinking get home safely, the program is intended to protect other people who are on the roads from impaired drivers during what traditionally is a high-risk period.

During the 12 hours that SoberRide® is available, people who are 21 and older and celebrating with alcohol are able to download the Lyft app to their phones, then enter the SoberRide® code in the app’s “Payment” tab (under the “Add Lyft Pass” option) to receive a free ride home (up to $15). WRAP’s 2023 Cinco de Mayo SoberRide® promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

SoberRide® is offered throughout Lyft’s Washington D.C. coverage area which includes all or parts of:

District of Columbia

Maryland counties of Montgomery and Prince George’s, towns within those, plus the cities of Bowie, College Park, District Heights, Gaithersburg, Glenarden, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Laurel, Mount Ranier, New Carrollton, Rockville, Seat Pleasant and Takoma Park

Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William, towns within those, and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park

WRAP said since 1991, it’s SoberRide® program, which provides service when other big celebrations take place, has provided 85,580 free safe rides home to people who would have been drunk drivers.