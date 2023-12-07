WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Holiday season is in full swing and there are several ways to get the perfect Christmas photo while stretching your dollar.

“Cabela’s -Bass Pro Shop offers free Santa photos,” said Zoe Johnson, creator of Virginia Adventure Family.

Zoe Johnson says it’s a fun time for the entire family.

“It’s a really cute setup, you get to go in all dressed up. Lots of cute photo ops. They take your photo for free and you get a 4×6 printed out, then you have the option to buy more,” said Johnson.

Along with the free photos, Johnson says there are a lot of fun giveaways and your kids can even mail a letter to Santa. She says make sure you sign up in advance because the popular dates get busy.

Johnson says Lucketts Store in Leesburg is also a great place to take photos with the family.

“The grounds are completely free to come and walk, it’s kinda like an antique flea market kind of thing,” said Johnson.

Johnson says there is a specific home that is decked out with holiday decorations, but you will need a ticket to visit that.