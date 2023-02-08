WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For a lot of people, it is the second most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout Cookie season.

The program is the largest entrepreneurial program for girls in the world.

Jessica McClain and some of the girls from troops in the DMV stopped DC News Now Thursday to tell us about how the cookie sales help support the scouts.

“The troops are able to earn money to take trips, experience the outdoors and really give back to the local community,” said McClain. “It does great for the Girl Scouts.”

They also talked about this year’s new cookie, Raspberry Rally! The thin, crispy cookie is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate coating.

Don’t have a personal cookie broker? No worries. You’ll find ways to purchase Girl Scout Cookies here.