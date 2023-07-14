WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ever wanted to get drunk on mac and cheese? July 14 is National Mac and Cheese Day — and this year, you might want to try some out-of-the-ordinary recipes.

Mac and cheese is one of America’s favorite comfort foods. The dish got its start from a push to make cheese last longer on shelves. Food historian Rachel Laudan said that there was a time when natural foods were synonymous with nasty flavors, and so the processed good started its rise.

Today, you can enjoy mac and cheese from a blue box at the grocery story or at your favorite restaurant as a hearty side dish.

For the super fans of mac and cheese, we’ve compiled a list of some of the wildest ways to enjoy mac and cheese beyond the blue box.

Mac and cheese ice cream – Back in 2021, Van Leeuwen released a mac and cheese ice cream for National Mac and Cheese Day. Getting a pint was a bit difficult and is no longer an option. But if you’re curious, you can always make it yourself like I did.

To enjoy your very own mac and cheese ice cream, all you’ll need is some Kraft deluxe or Velveeta (the kinds with the cheese goo instead of the powder), sweetened condensed milk and heavy whipping cream.

Whip the cream to stiff peaks, then combine the cheese goo with the sweetened condensed milk and fold it into your cream. To go the extra mile, you can mix in some boiled macaroni noodles. Freeze overnight and enjoy.

If you want to go above and beyond, save some of the cheese and condensed milk as a sauce for topping with gooey cheese. You can also toast some bread crumbs with sugar for a sweet crunchy topping.

The Mac and Cheese Veltini – In 2022, Velveeta and BLT Steak launched a Velveeta martini for National Mac and Cheese Day. The salty creation is certainly not for everyone, but if you like a dirty martini, this could totally be your jam.

All you need to try this at home is vermouth, olive brine, vodka and Velveeta. Simply infuse the vodka with Velveeta cheese and mix as you would a typical martini. To get a little fancy, BLT Steak tops its drink with three olives and three cheese-stuffed shells on a toothpick.

Mac and cheese soap – Yes, you read that right. Featured on Martha Stewart and Snoop’s Potluck, this bar of soap looks identical to the real thing. For die-hard lovers of mac and cheese, what else would you want to be bathed in every day?

Mac and cheesecake – Hear me out here… savory cheesecake isn’t unheard of. After all, if mac and cheese ice cream can be good, why not cheesecake?

This recipe we found calls for ricotta, cream cheese and cheddar along with (you guessed it) half a pound of macaroni.

Mac and cheese pizza – From the beautiful mind of Mythical Chef Josh Scherer comes the insanity that is mac and cheese pizza.

To make this heart attack on a plate simply make some mac and cheese following the instruction on the box and let it cool. Then mix in two eggs and a cup of mozzarella. Bake at 400 for 20 minutes on a well-oiled baking sheet.

Now that we have our crust, we can simply top it with marinara, your favorite pizza cheeses, and whatever other toppings you like. Bake for another 15 minutes or until the cheese starts to brown and bubble, then let sit for 5 minutes and enjoy.