ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is giving out free coffee throughout December, and here’s how you can score a cup — or four.

Sheetz announced that it’s kicking off the holiday season by offering “rewardz” members a free self-serve coffee every week in December starting Friday, Dec. 8.

The offer is available at all 700+ Sheetz stores and will be added every week to the “My Sheetz Rewardz” member’s account every Friday through Dec. 29. Each offer will expire after a week.

Remember to add the reward under the “offerz” tab on your Sheetz app to redeem.

In addition to the weekly coffee, Sheetz will start its “12 Days of Christmas” promotion on Dec. 15. The company will upload one new offer each day to save money on food, beverages, food and more. The last offer will be available on Dec. 26.

You can click here to get the Sheetz app and sign up for “rewardz.”