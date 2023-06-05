(DC News Now) — Many families will flock to theme parks to cool off and seek thrill this summer — but as inflation continues to hinder wallets, consumers may consider price-checking admissions.

Theme parks may offer day passes for relaxation that doesn’t necessarily require overnight accommodations.

Hotel pricing data from Hopper said hotel stays averaged $216 a night in April, a 29% increase from April last year.

The report added that consumers are paying premiums for extra accommodations — like pools at hotels — and paying up to $123 per night for those premiums.

DC News Now reviewed admission prices for several theme parks in the DMV — from wet to wild.

According to day pass prices published on individual theme park websites, Pirate’s Cove in Fairfax County, Va. costs $13 on weekends if you’re taller than 42 inches — $11 if you’re shorter.

Jay Dee’s in Inwood, W.Va. costs $15 for teens and adults and $10 for kids.

At Six Flags in Prince George’s County, Md., a one-day general ticket costs $34.99 — while access to the water park costs more.

Admission to Adventure Park USA in Frederick County, Md., costs $29.95 on weekends, plus a $10 outdoor attractions fee.

King’s Dominion will cost $49.99 if you buy tickets online ahead of time but costs $75 at the gate.

A Hershey Park ticket will cost $62.99 for anyone between 9 and 61 years old or $54.99 for younger kids and anyone 62 years old or older.