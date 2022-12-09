ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Whether it is hunting, fishing, kayaking, or any outdoors activity, if you love the outdoors, receiving a gift that matches your passion is always something special.

So, what do you get for the outdoors person in your life?

That depends on what their passion is.

The best place to start is with that special person. Ask them questions about the activities that they love. Ask them about any special needs or wants they have. Then, put that information into action.

Most outdoors stores are staffed by people who know outdoor activities. Talk to them. They will try to bring their expertise to bear to make sure you find what you need for the outdoors person you are buying for.

A few gift ideas are universal.

Knives are always useful for hunters, anglers, campers, and outdoor cooks. A good knife is always a welcome gift.

Clothes are a good choice, too. As long as you know the size, fishing and hunting shirts, socks, camo gear, hats, and base layer clothing are easy to find, and almost always desired by the person on the receiving end.

Terminal tackle, fishing tools, and fishing line are always welcomed by anglers.

However, when it comes to big-ticket items like kayaks or canoes, firearms, fishing rods and reels, or bows and crossbows, the item is almost an extension of the person using it. Unless you know specifics about just what someone wants, your best bet is to gather information from the experts at the store, get an idea of the cost, and then buy a gift card in the right amount. That way the person receiving the gift can choose exactly what they want, and you will have given them the opportunity to do so.

Another gift to consider is the gift of a life experience. Charter trips are offered in our region for fishing, hunting, mountain biking, paddle sports, and hiking.

“A gift certificate for a guide trip, it can mean the world for who you’re giving it to,” said Capt. John Mathena of Patriot Fishing Charters. Mathena is one of the top fishing guides on Smith Mountain Lake.

A charter trip can be booked for the whole family or a group of friends, and it will create memories to last a lifetime.