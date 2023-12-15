WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Are you looking to avoid any holiday parties this weekend?

According to the American Psychological Association, there is a new study showing people have a concern over saying “no” after being invited to an activity.

The report states more than 75% of people surveyed admitted to saying “yes” to an event because they were worried about the consequences of declining.

“If you don’t want to go, you don’t have to go,” Cheryl Bridges said.

Bridges is a life and mental health coach and believes “people doing the inviting understand more than we think they do about commitments and other things we may have on our schedule.”

She told DC News Now that “people accept those invitations and say yes out of fear they’re going to be judged, or that they’re not going to be invited to the next party.”

Bridges said there are things to consider if you are questioning whether a gathering is in alignment with your life.

“I think you can say no when you realize you’re overcommitting yourself when you feel that you’re burned out and attempting to say yes to avoid some of those things I talked about earlier but keep your mental physical, and emotional health at the forefront,” Bridges said.

She added, “When you can’t be there you can’t be there and more people than you think will understand that.”