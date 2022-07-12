BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Not all pets at the animal shelter go to loving homes.

Some dogs or cats given to the Humane Society of Raleigh County have special needs. The shelter has animals with diabetes and some who are heartworm positive.

Brett Keys, Executive Director with the Humane Society, said it would take more effort to care for a disabled pet.

“It’s a little difficult. It’s also difficult to train them as well. You have to put in an enormous amount of work in with them, compared to the normal dog who might be a little hyper or something like that. You have to come up with ways to problem solve in order to train,” Keys said.

Keys added if you want a pet with special needs, make sure you’re prepared for the commitment and time.