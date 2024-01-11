WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ellie Reilly is a single mom and creator of the Instagram account @Kidsaroundthedmv. Her page features tons of events and activities that you can enjoy with your family while stretching your dollar.

“Not everyone has the privilege to spend $100 or more to go on an outing for the day.. but now you can go out on an outing and enjoy all these things,” said Reilly.

Reilly says people who receive EBT or SNAP benefits can do that through the Museums For All program.

“Museums For All is a nationwide program that offers discounted or free entry to museums all around the nation for people that have EBT or SNAP benefits,” said Reilly.

More than 1,200 museums nationwide participate in the program including The Building Museum, The Spy Museum, The Bible Museum, and the National Children’s Museum in DC.

“Everybody that receives SNAP of EBT is eligible for the Museums For All program,” said Reilly. “It doesn’t matter which state your EBT is issued in, You can use these benefits in every single state.”