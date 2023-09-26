WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — McDonald’s announced two new limited-time sauces that will be coming to its menu. One of them gets its inspiration from D.C.

Starting Monday, Oct. 9, the new “Sweet & Spicy Jam” and “Mambo” sauces will be available at participating McDonald’s locations.

McDonald’s described the Sweet & Spicy Jam as a “jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue- numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper; finished with apple cider vinegar.”

The Mambo sauce may seem familiar to District residents — it’s a “tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce; inspired by the regional Washington, D.C. area sauce staple.”