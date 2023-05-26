WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Memorial Day Weekend brings annual observances and ceremonies to honor the fallen.

Here’s a look at some of the events across the DMV honoring those who served as well as other weekend activities.

Observances

The National Memorial Day Parade returns this year and begins at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 29. You can see it along Constitution Avenue NW in D.C. or watch it live from the comfort of your couch.

The Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade in Rockville, Md. was founded in 1944 and is one of Rockville’s longest standing traditions, according to the city’s site. The event starts at 9 a.m. with a musical tribute and ceremony. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and features more than 50 military and community groups, marching units, dance troupes and more.

Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia is hosting the Second Annual Flowers of Remembrance Day on Sunday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors are welcome to come and place flowers at service members’ tombstones and listen to historians share the background of Memorial Day.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and the National Park Service are co-hosting the annual ceremony to pay tribute to those died serving during the Vietnam War and “in all conflicts.” The ceremony will take place on May 29 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation is hosting a wreath presentation and ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial. The ceremony will honor all of those who served and lost their lives. The event will taken place on May 29 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and can be watched live on Facebook.

The Morris Frock American Legion Post #42 in Hagerstown, Md. is hosting the ceremony in front of the Washington County Circuit Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. Mayor Tekesha Martinez will give welcoming comments and lay wreaths and pay tribute.

The City of Bowie’s parade in Maryland honors current, past and deceased members of the armed services. The parade will be held at 11 a.m. on May 23 and will feature marching bands, performing groups, floats and local clubs and organizations.

Other Events

The annual DC Black Pride is held on Memorial Day Weekend and celebrates the African American LGBTQ+ community. Receptions, vendor markets, workshops and social events are part of it. Enjoy some live music, comedy and a variety of performances and parties.

The annual festival in Falls Church, Va. will start at 9 a.m. and will include merchants and food vendors, live music and entertainment for the little ones. The parade will start at 2 p.m. at Park Avenue, between West Street and Little Falls Street.

The Rotary Club returns to host ViVa! Vienna! to honor Memorial Day and bring some family fun to Vienna, Va. The 3-day event starts on Saturday and will go until 6 p.m. on Monday, offering a carnival-like experience, set with various different food vendors, rides and games. The Memorial Day tribute will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Head over to the museum with friends and family to take part in various activities. The event takes place Friday through Monday and include arts and crafts, an outdoor flag display, a documentary screening and more.

The 23rd Annual Ride of the Patriots begins with a parade in Fairfax, Va. on Sunday, May 28. The parade, itself, starts at 7:20 a.m. The day includes participants riding to the Pentagon to meet up with other bikers as part of Rolling to Remember. From there, people ride to and through Washington, D.C.

Free food and drinks will also be provided.

The annual National Memorial Day Concert will go from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on May 28 and will be open to the public on the West Lawn of the Capitol. The concert also will be livestreamed on PBS.