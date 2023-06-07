WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Poor air quality affects not only humans, but animals. As is the case with people, there are specific symptoms that can indicate that bad air quality is affecting your pet. Here’s a look at some of those symptoms as well as ways you can protect your pet, based on information from the American Veterinary Medical Association and Rover.com.

Here are some of the symptoms your pets can have due to poor air quality:

Coughing or gagging

Difficulty breathing, including open-mouth breathing and increased noise when breathing

Eye irritation and excessive watering

Inflammation of the throat or mouth

Nasal discharge

Asthma-like symptoms

Increased breathing rate

Fatigue or weakness

Disorientation or stumbling

Reduced appetite and/or thirst

Here’s what you can do to protect your pet: