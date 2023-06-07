WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Poor air quality affects not only humans, but animals. As is the case with people, there are specific symptoms that can indicate that bad air quality is affecting your pet. Here’s a look at some of those symptoms as well as ways you can protect your pet, based on information from the American Veterinary Medical Association and Rover.com.
Here are some of the symptoms your pets can have due to poor air quality:
- Coughing or gagging
- Difficulty breathing, including open-mouth breathing and increased noise when breathing
- Eye irritation and excessive watering
- Inflammation of the throat or mouth
- Nasal discharge
- Asthma-like symptoms
- Increased breathing rate
- Fatigue or weakness
- Disorientation or stumbling
- Reduced appetite and/or thirst
Here’s what you can do to protect your pet:
- Close all windows.
- Use air conditioning, if possible, to help filter the air
- Keep potty breaks short.
- Avoid long walks and other prolonged outdoor exercises.
- Keep your pet well hydrated.