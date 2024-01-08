WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood with some big support from the National Football League (NFL).

The Red Cross said Monday that it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the U.S. sees the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

The Red Cross said over the course of two decades, the number of donors has fallen by about 40%. It pointed out that it had a roughly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations between Christmas and New Year’s Day alone and that those types of shortages can have a devastating impact for people who need emergency blood transfusion.

The American Red Cross and the NFL are asking people to give blood or platelets in January, which is National Blood Donor Month. Anyone who donates platelets or plasma in automatically will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. All the details can be found online.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities can be found by entering your zip-code on the American Red Cross’ website. You can make an appointment there, by downloading the organization’s blood donor app, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).