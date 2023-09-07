WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Parents and caregivers know kids have a lot of stuff and they grow out of it very quickly. There is an upcoming event in Prince George’s County that will help you get rid of some of that stuff your kids no longer use and cash it! It’s called Wee-Sale.

“Literally anything a child needs from in utero to college,” said Kim Holmes, one of the co-owners of Wee-Sale.

Holmes and other co-owner Jessica Chomicki say Wee-Sale has been helping parents and caregivers find deals on items for their children and selling things they no longer use for more than 15 years.

“It’s been nice to sell the items we are no longer using… and in turn use that budget to buy the things we need now as our kids get older,” said Holmes.

The next sale is in Prince George’s County September 13th-17th at the Kentland Community Center.

It is open to everyone and free to attend.