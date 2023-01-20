WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you love cheese, then you probably love January 20. That’s because it’s National Cheese Lovers Day.

To help celebrate, Alice Bergen Phillips, owner of Cheesemonster, joined DC News Now Mornings on Friday. The business “focuses on cheese education, cheese display, and occasional cheese writing and recipe development.”

Bergen Phillips, who is a cheesemonger (someone who specializes in selling cheese), showed how to build cheese plates as well as how to select wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages to pair with a variety of cheeses.