WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you’re looking for the best place for your family to live in the United States, Fortune says two spots in the DMV are among the top choices.

The publication puts Silver Spring, Md. and Alexandria, Va. on its 2023 edition of its 50 Best Places to Live for Families. In fact, both locations scored high on the list. Silver Spring came in at Number 3, while Alexandria placed 18th.

In talking about Silver Spring, Fortune talked about the D.C. suburb’s easy commute to the city but pointed out that there is plenty for people do within Silver Spring, which it notes “prides itself as the site of a state-designated arts and entertainment district, and has worked to woo artists, arts organizations, and other creative companies.” Fortune also discussed the number of arts and humanities associations, art venues, entertainment firms, and the more than 200 small businesses people can check out in the downtown area and Fenton Village.

The ranking also took into account public schools in Montgomery County and the availability of assisted living facilities for people who look after older relatives.

Fortune talked about the amount of dining and shopping choices in Alexandria, along with its walkable streets and the real sense of community in many of its neighborhoods, including Del Ray and Cameron Station. The write-up said: “Lively King Street in the area of Old Town offers shopping from both local boutiques and national retail stores. Outdoor dining along the waterfront is also a favorite seasonal activity come summer.”

Other standouts were schools, the city’s well-preserved architecture from the 18th and 19th centuries, and nearby attractions that include George Washington’s Mount Vernon and the Torpedo Factory Art Center.