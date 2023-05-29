WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Scoop up your friends and family, and grab an ice cream cone to quell that sweet tooth craving.

Here is a list of some of the best ice cream spots in D.C., according to Google reviews.

Striving to be environmentally conscious and using “real” and “responsible ingredients,” Mount Desert Island Ice Cream is committed to making sure its customers consume the finest quality ice cream. Located in Northwest D.C., customers rave about the delicious, unique, and fun flavors this shop has to offer.

Located in Georgetown, Thomas Sweet offers more than just ice cream. Customers also can enjoy an array of handmade chocolates, gourmet coffee, fresh pastries, and more. Customers say the lines are long on hot summer days, but they still enjoy the “amazing ice cream,” plentiful options, and good prices.

Beat the heat and visit Ice Cream Jubilee in either Southeast or Northwest D.C. or Arlington, Va., to try its new summer seasonal flavors. “Don’t let the line discourage you,” one customer said because “the ice cream is worth the wait.” Pop in for a few scoops to go or take home a pint to share.

With several locations throughout D.C. and Maryland, Moorenko’s offers “so many mouth watering flavors,” according to one customer. The café offers a large selection of flavors that rotate throughout the season. Customers can choose between dairy, vegan, or sorbet options.

“Whipped fresh” with a constantly rotating menu, Pitango keeps it interesting with its Italian-inspired gelato. Choose from a long list of options, from Banana Stracciatella gelato to the Hibiscus Blossom sorbet. Customers say they love the rich and creamy texture of the refreshing and delicious gelato and sorbets.

Open Wednesday to Sunday, Everyday Sundae says it’s committed to community, quality, and customer service. Reviews said this Northwest ice cream shop is an “all-star gem” with delicious flavors and welcoming staff.

With locations across the country, Jeni’s can be found throughout the DMV, as well as in grocery store freezers. From your classic Cookies in Cream to your Gooey Butter Cake, one customer says Jeni’s has some of the best ice creams you could get.