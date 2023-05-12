WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The EU Open House is back, Saturday, May 13, the EU Embassies open their doors to the public.

The Diplomatic Service of the European Union says visitors can enjoy a day of culture, food, music, and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No registration, tickets, or passports are required to enter.

The annual event happens every year on the first Saturday after Europe Day on May 9. This day marks the signing of the Schuman Declaration of 1950 which established the European Coal and Steel Community. The ECSC would later become the European Union we know today.

All the EU Embassies can be accessed in Northwest Washington, for an interactive map of the embassies, click here.