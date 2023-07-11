WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Summer heat is out in full force and what better way to escape it than to grab a nice, cold ice cream?

Here are some of the best ice cream spots in the DMV, according to Yelp.

Washington, D.C.

Dolcezza

904 Palmer Alley NW

Washington, DC 20001

Yelp said that the Hazelnut Crackle, Coffee and Cookies and Mascarpone & Berries as some of the top picks if you check out Dolcezza in Northwest. Yelp said that it has vegan options and that it offers takeout and delivery.

Dolcezza is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. through 12 a.m. on Fridays, 8 a.m. through 12 a.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Sundays.

If you’re looking for something other than gelato, the coffee or tea may be something to try.

Dolcezza has six stores in the DMV.

Ice Cream Jubilee

1407 T St. NW

Washington, DC 20009

Ice Cream Jubilee in the U Street corridor has dairy-free and vegan options and offers takeout and delivery. Several people mentioned buying pints to take home in their reviews.

The store opens at noon seven days a week and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. It closes at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Yelp said that popular flavors are Banana Bourbon Caramel, Cookies & Cookie Dough and Chocolate Chocolate.

Maryland

Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream

10219 Old Georgetown Rd.

Bethesda, MD 20814

Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream kicked off Yelp’s list for Maryland. It offers delivery and takeout and has vegan options, according to the page. The business description said that it serves locally-sourced ice cream.

The store is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It has dessert and drink options in addition to its ice cream. Those include ice cream cakes, ice cream pies, cookies, brownies, iced coffee and bubble tea.

La Gelatteria

10414 Detrick Ave. Suite 500

Kensington, MD 20895

La Gelatteria in Kensington came second in Maryland. It offers takeout and vegan options but did not say that it offers delivery.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It offers all-day breakfast alongside its selection of gelato and sorbet, so you can grab a bite to eat as you’re fighting the heat.

Virginia

Sugar Mama’s

11208 Lee Hwy.

Fairfax, VA 22030

Sugar Mama’s in Fairfax kicked off Yelp’s top ice cream spots in Northern Virginia. It offers delivery and takeout to customers.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Yelp said that the Peanut Butter Cup is a popular order.

Lil City Creamery

114 W Broad St.

Falls Church, VA 22046

Lil City Creamery in the City of Falls Church features dairy-free options and takeout — but no delivery.

The store is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Yelp page, the creamery also sells coffee, hot coffee and tea, as well as a display of old-school cartoon and comic character figures.

Honorable mention

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is a chain with stores across the DMV. These stores ranked high in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

It offers takeout and delivery and has dairy-free and vegan selections. You can get scoops or take a whole pint home to go.

Yelp listed Brambleberry Crisp, Brown Butter Almond Brittle and Gooey Butter Cake as some of the store’s popular flavor choices.

You can see Jeni’s locations and hours in the DMV on its website.