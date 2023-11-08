BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Morning shoppers can expect to see some subtle changes at Walmart stores starting Friday.

The retail giant announced that it’s bringing back its sensory-friendly shopping hours, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day, at stores nationwide.

With this move, Walmart is aiming to create a less stimulating and more inclusive shopping environment for people with sensory disabilities.

The company had similar hours during the back-to-school season and made small adjustments like changing the TV walls to a static image, turning off the overhead radio and dimming the lights where possible.

“Several associates expressed the desire to continue this program all year,” Tyler Morgan, a Walmart store manager, said in a statement. “We have associates with autism, ADHD, etc. in the store, and one associate made the comment that this is the first time the company did something just for him.”

“I know we could all use some calm during the stressful holiday season, so I hope this program can continue,” Morgan added.

Walmart said there is no planned end date for the program, and it welcomes feedback on how it can continue to enhance these sensory-friendly measures in stores.