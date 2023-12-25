WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The new year is fast approaching and with just days left in 2023, we’ve outlined some ways you, your friends and family can celebrate New Year’s Eve in D.C.

Brightwood Pizza and Bottle: New Year’s Eve Kids Pizza Party

: If you’re looking for something to do with your kids, Brightwood Pizza and Bottle Shop is hosting a pizza party for kids. For $20, kids get a cheese pizza, sparkling apple juice to toast, face painting, hummus and veggies, cookies coloring and games, a screening of Encanto and more. Tickets can be found here. When : Dec. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Dec. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Where: 11 Kennedy St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20011

Metrobar: Family New Year’s Party

: Kids can enjoy activities and games while parents indulge in festive cocktails from Metrobar’s new winter menu. The Experience Band and Show will provide live entertainment for the whole family. Tickets are $10 and can be found on Eventbrite. When : Dec. 31, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

: Dec. 31, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Where: 640 Rhode Island Ave., NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

The Yards Park: Noon Yards Eve 2023

: The Yards Park is hosting a family-friendly event in which kids can enjoy train rides, inflatable slide and bounce houses, glitter tattoo artists, carnival games and live music. The event will be topped off with a dazzling balloon drop at noon to ring in the New Year. Tickets are free and can be found on Eventbrite. When : Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

: Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Where: 355 Water St., SE, Washington, D.C. 20003

The Tombs: Back to the ’80s Party

: The Tombs in Georgetown is hosting an 80s-themed party, featuring a DJ, dancing and a costume party. They will also offer drink specials, such as $10 for select cocktails and $15 for Coors Light pitchers. When : Dec. 31.

: Dec. 31. Where: 1226 36th St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20007

The Thompson Hotel DC: New Year’s Eve Gala

: The Thompson Hotel in Navy Yard is hosting a gala for attendees to dance the night – and year – away. The event will feature a live DC, discounted cocktails, 360-degree indoor/outdoor city view rooftop, complimentary midnight toast and party favors. Tickets range from $35 – $95 and are available on Eventbrite. When : Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. – Jan. 1 at 2 a.m.

: Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. – Jan. 1 at 2 a.m. Where: 221 Tingey St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003

The Park at 14th: New Years Eve Party at The Park!